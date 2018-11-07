Find out how the Wright Museum is honoring the Tuskegee Airmen

It was announced Wednesday that the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum will be moving into the Charles H. Wright museum.

Brian Smith, president of the museum, says the move will give curation and expertise to the exhibits and artifacts.

He said they are looking to preserve all of their artifacts and continue to have a presence at the Detroit City Airport where they have youth programming.

They also brought along the trophy that was won by the Tuskegee Airmen in 1949. One of the winners and decorated war hero Harry Stewart was there to talk about his time with the airmen.

He said he didn't recognize the significance of the airmen during World War II when they were among the first African-American pilots and air support groups.

Pamela Alexander, Director of Community Development with the Ford Motor Company Fund, said Ford has always been a long time supporter of the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. The fund wants to preserve and celebrate the history of the airmen.

The exhibit opens up with a black-tie event Feb. 23 and will feature a new documentary about the airmen.

To learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen and the museum visit their website: tuskegeemuseum.org