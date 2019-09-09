This new Eastern Market project is accelerating dreams in the D

Dan Carmoday, President of the Eastern Market Partnership, chatted with Tati Amare about "The Metro Accelerator", a new project dedicated to help local food businesses thrive in Detroit. By providing 15,000 square feet of space, split into eight suites, the goal is to create an environment where companies can continue to grow and prosper.

Jennifer Lyle, Owner of Lush Yummies Pie Company, joined will be part of "The Metro Accelerator" and brought in her famous lemon butter pies. She owns just one of the many business that has been supported by the Eastern Market Partnership.

Go to Eastern Market's website to learn more about how your businesses could be part of "The Metro Accelerator".

