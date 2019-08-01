What's happening around the D this first weekend in August

This article is sponsored by you metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

It's the first weekend of August and theres plenty of things to do around town. AJ Williams, the editor of the City. Life. Style. section at the Michigan Chronicle and singleblackchick.com, joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to discuss some of the events that will have people out in the summer sun.

First up, enjoy the sounds of the islands at a special concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. The Reggae Night with UB40 is Friday, August 2. Steele Pulse will also be performing. UB40 is known for their top hits "Red Red Wine", "Falling in Love", and "Please don't make me cry". They are one of the most influential bands that led the way for British ska music. Tickets start at $55 and the show starts at 8 pm.

Non-eat meaters can rejoice at a festival that takes the meat off the plate. There is a big event for plant-based eaters coming to Detroit called the Vegan and Vodka Festival. The festival will feature creative vodka cocktails from local distilleries. Royal Oak restaurants will also be featuring their vegan dish recipes. The event is taking place in Downtown Royal Oak. Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit the Royal Oak Animal Shelter.

The event that ends with a bang is happening in Dearborn. Dearborn Homecoming will feature food, carnival rides, and entertainment. The celebration will end with a huge firework display. The Dearborn Homecoming festival is at Ford Field Park and is open to all ages.

For those who missed National Chicken Wing Day, you can join the party at Wing Out Detroit on August 3rd and 4th. The event is an outdoor chicken wing block party that includes a chicken wing eating contest. Tickets are $56 which includes event entry, and a chance to win a trip to Jamaica. Wing Out Detroit is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Roosevelt Park.

There is one event in Ypsilanti that takes place in the clouds. The annual Thunder Over Michigan event celebrates the military while letting you get close to vintage military planes. Tickets are $45 at the door and ages 15 and under are free to attend. Thunder over Michigan runs August 3rd and 4th at Willow Run Airport.

