These cool threads at Eastern Market show your Detroit pride

When people talk about Eastern Market, they usually think of great produce, baked goods and other food items, but there's a lot more to explore beyond the sheds in the district. For example, there are some really cool boutiques waiting to be found, like Well Done Goods.

Bethany Shorb, owner of Well Done Goods, showed off some of the cool products that she sells in the store, including shirts, hats, socks and even earrings that represent Detroit. Almost everything in the store is made in Detroit.

The store also has turntables that customers can use to play their own records while they shop. The store is located at 1440 Gratiot Ave near Russell Street in the Eastern Market District.

