Find the beauty (and same health benefits) in ugly fruits and veggies

Grocery stores and markets work hard to put the most attractive produce on display. However, produce that's not that particularly good looking is gaining a huge following. The growing trend to promote buying imperfect or ugly produce to avoid wasting food is the new dining and cooking trend. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss this and show them exactly what is considered to be ugly produce.

According to Jody, one out of five pieces of food goes to waste just because of its appearance. Some grocery stores won't accept certain fruits and vegetables if they aren't pleasing to the eye. Now there is a company called Imperfect Produce that ships vegetables and fruits that may not look as good as the ones in the stores but is just as tasty. Boxes range from $12 to $50, depending on the weight.

