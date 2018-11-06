Find out what makes these dolls so special

The holiday shopping season is upon us and one event this weekend in metro Detroit wants to make sure your child has a doll that looks just like them.

It's the Detroit Doll Show, and joining Tati Amare on Tuesday's show was the founder of the event: Sandra Epps.

She wanted an event to have an event that featured multicultural dolls and different shades of brown so that any child can find a doll that looks like themselves.

She brought along multiple types of dolls that will be sold at the show. One type of doll was the "reborn dolls." They look very realistic and are very popular.

The doll show is more than just a shopping event. There will be face painting, a doll look-a-like contest, a kid DJ and a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The Detroit Doll Show will be at the Double Tree by Hilton in Detroit off of Southfield Freeway. It will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.