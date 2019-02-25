Find the perfect dress and wedded bliss at Ashley and Alexandria's Bridal Boutique in Franklin

Marriage can sometimes be hard work but could you actually go to work with your spouse? Our Kila Peeples met a couple in Franklin who live and work in wedded bliss in more ways than one, every day. Finding a wedding dress can be hard, but Vinnie and Elvin McClure of Ashley and Alexandria's Bridal Boutique in Franklin can help.

Not only are the McClures passionate about weddings, Vinnie has been planning weddings since she was a little girl. And the couple makes sure the bride and groom are comfortable when they shop for one of the most important days of their lives. They also want to offer some advice on how to have a great marriage. The couple has been married for almost 40 years, and since 2012 they have been assisting spouses-to-be.

When asked what the secret is to their success, business and marriage-wise, the couple joked that Elvin is fired at least once a day. However, he said working with his best friend makes coming to work worth the trip. Overall, when a bride says yes to the dress at Ashley and Alexandria's, they get to look their best and see marriage at its best under one roof.