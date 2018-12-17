Find the perfect holiday gift for your pet at Premier Pet Supply

Looking for that perfect holiday gift for your pet? Our friends at Premier Pet Supply have all kinds of great things the furry ones in you life will love. Premier Pet Supply owner Mike Palmer and Livonia store manager Steve Shamou showed Tati Amare some of the cool toys pet owners can buy for their furry loved ones.

Palmer said the one comment overheard at the store from pet owners is how their pet destroys toys, he says let them! Now is the time to buy a toy that they can enjoy as a little holiday treat; there are plenty of chew toys that can be purchased without breaking the bank.

There's also little holiday costumes for pets, like reindeer antlers, Christmas sweaters and booties. Treats are also a great gift, especially healthy snacks that are made with fruits and vegetable like pumpkin, gingerbread, cinnamon. Plus there are little stocking stuffers that they will enjoy opening while the rest of the family are opening their gifts.

Palmer encouraged people to not purchase pets as a present, unless it is a well thought out and planned purchase. He also said if you can't find the perfect gift for a friend, co-worker or neighbor, buy something for their pet.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Beverly Hills, Livonia, Rochester Hills and Novi, and two more locations opening soon in Canton and West Bloomfield. To see offers and specials for the month, visit this premierpetsupply.com