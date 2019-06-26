Find the perfect wedding dress and help people in need with The Brides Project

We are in the thick of wedding season and some ladies may still be looking of the perfect dress. Brides-to-be may want to take a special trip to a place where you not only find a beautiful dress, but also help a person in need. Our Kila Peeples went to Ann Arbor to check out The Brides Project.

The Brides Project is a volunteer based bridal salon, where all of the dresses are donated from either brides or bridal salons so some are pre-worn, some are brand new from salons. And all of the money goes to the Cancer Support Group of Greater Ann Arbor and they provide free services to cancer patients, their families, really anyone who's been touched by cancer.

The company started in 2011 and there's a Brides Project in Toronto Canada run by Helen Sweet. The U.S. owner, went there and thought it would be a great concept to bring to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Now The Brides Project in Ann Arbor has sold over 1000 dresses.