Find your rhythm at DIME Detroit

At the Detroit Institute of Music Education, also known as DIME, students are getting life lessons in following their passion to make music. This comes from instructors who are experienced in the music industry who want to help the next generation of performers and producers. Percussionist educator, drummer, songwriter and producer Drew Schultz and a third-year DIME student Chris Kaszuba joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to tell us more about DIME.

Schultz said, "DIME offers Bachelor's Degree programs for performance, drums, bass, guitar and vocals, songwriting and music industry studies which is the business side of things. But DIME focuses on the contemporary music industry. We aim to prepare students for long, sustainable careers in the industry through lessons with teachers who are out there doing it actively in the field."

Amare asked Kuszuba what he enjoys about DIME. "I love DIME because the instructors are current in the industry so we learn the fundamentals and the skills we need to be professional and successful in the music industry and also how to network and how to make professional connections."

Schultz also mentioned that DIME will be offering six-week classes for students age 16 and up. They meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Starting Feb. 19, they have Beat Making, Singing Styles and Build Your Brand Business classes.

If you want to learn more about the Detroit Institute of Music Education, the courses and how to apply for the fall semester, visit https://www.dime-detroit.com/.