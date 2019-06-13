Fire pits are a hot trend this summer

Now's the time to start spending more time in the backyard with friends and family, and gathering around a fire pit can make summer even more special. Our friends at Menard's have everything when it comes to home improvement, including fire pits, which you can build yourself.

Brian Oswill is the General Manager of the Menard's in Lake Orion. He brought in a no cut fire pit to discuss how it works. "It's really pretty simple. You just put it together and you glue each layer together and drop in the fire ring. It's a 28-inch fire ring," Oswill said.

The fire pit can be put on grass, gravel and any other level surfaces. Oswill said to be sure it is not set on concrete. "Don't put it on concrete or something that's flammable."

The kit includes the blocks- and the fire ring itself and it's under $200. Extra accessories can be added for an additional cost. Some of the accessories include a fire pit ring for the bottom and grilling grate that goes on top. There are also different brick colors.

Menard's also has local contractors who can come in and set the fire pit up for you. To learn more about the fire pit and other projects visit your nearest Menard's or menards.com.

This article is sponsored by Menard's.