Have you ever thought about something you would want to experience for the first time? A new adventure of some sort? We ask the viewers that question and Local 4 teamed up with Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers to make that "First Ever" experience happen for someone right here in Metro Detroit. Michelle Pierce is the winner of our "First Ever" contest and she joined us in studio to talk about her experience along with Brian Lefeve from Great Lakes Surf in St. Clair Shores.

Pierce always wanted to experience paddle boarding and now that she is in a healthier state than she was a few years ago, she was able to experience paddle boarding after a few lessons with Brian Lefeve. She loved it so much that she continued with the lessons and says that paddle boarding is something everyone should experience. Pierce said that paddle boarding is something that she always wanted to try and it ended up being a great way to exercise all while having fun.