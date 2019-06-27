Flexible swimwear fashion with Jon Jordan

It's pool party season and we've got some new styles that will make a big splash and people may not even realize you're ready to take the plunge. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan stopped by to show some "flexible fashion" for swimwear. He put a challenge to Macy's and the stylists at the Somerset Collection.

Each outfit shown was created to fit the model's plans for that day. The first look was a bathing suit with a Rachel Roy kimono. The model said, "I like to get the most of my day so if I want to do the pool all day, I can wear the kimono as a wrap all day long."

The second look was a golf shirt with swim trunks. "I just wanted something where I can golf and then I can go and hang out by the pool afterwards," the model said. The third look was a statement swimsuit with statement jewelry and layers. The next look was an "office beach" outfit that included a swimsuit with a blazer, slacks and heels. And the last look was a stylist in shorts who said he could swim in them as well. Jon Jordan said, "The lesson is to be creative."

You can rock your swimsuits anywhere by covering them up with a different style this summer!