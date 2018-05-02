Flowers are a perfect way to show appreciation

This is a busy time of year with weddings, graduations, Mother's Day, and Teacher's Appreciation Day and flowers are a beautiful way to make all of these occasions special. We welcomed back a few of our friends from Viviano Flower Shops: Director of Business Development Angela Butorac, and Wedding and Event Manager Sarah Komasara.

The flower shop has all kinds of arrangements for special occasions such as Teacher's Appreciation Day and Mother's Day. Butorac and Komasara brought in some beautiful floral arrangements to show us that they offer for these occasions. Along with floral arrangements, the shop offers things you can add on such as lotions, candles, and hand soap.

If you're looking for something to do to celebrate Mother's Day, Viviano has workshops that are perfect for a mother-daughter day. The workshops teach you how to make an indoor or outdoor floral arrangement, and you get to take home what you make at the workshop!

The flower shop is giving away 5 beautiful springtime garden baskets with a variety of blooming flowers with a value of $116.55! For your chance to win, go to our Live in the D Facebook page or http://clickondetroit.com. Contest rules are posted there as well under the Seen On 4 section.

Viviano has 4 locations: St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe, Chesterfield, and Shelby Township.

To find out more about all that Viviano Flower Shops have to offer, including wedding and event planning and locations near you, visit their website at http://viviano.com.