Foolish Fun in Ann Arbor

It's time to get into the spirit of spring! And in Ann Arbor that means enjoying FestiFools.

Celebrating it's 13th year, this festival to celebrate April Fools Day is what you would get if you combined Halloween and Mardi Gras, with just a hint of Burning Man festival.

Friday April 5 in Kerrytown is the FOOL Moon, where people wear glow in the dark items and dance for hours. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the Luminary Processionals, where you can see the best of the light costumes, begins at 8 p.m.

Sunday April 7 is the FestiFOOL, where you will be surrounded by paper mache creations of all kinds.

According to Bruckner, "It's the best party of the year, hands down!"

FestiFools is only once per yer, so don't miss it!

