Get creative ideas for your wedding registry at Somerset Collection in Troy

We are in Wedding Week bliss, and today, we had our friend, Vicki Howard, from Somerset Collection, give us advice on what soon-to-be newlyweds should consider when choosing their registries.

"Think beyond the essentials," was the first piece of advice from Howard. "Don't register for only essentials. There will be guests who want to give you something memorable and special, and if you don't want them going off-registry, make sure you request a few items that will break the mold."

She also said taking snapshots of the gifts, noting who they're from and emailing or texting them to yourself is helpful. It can be easier for everyone and less time-consuming than logging a list of gifts at a shower. The pictures can also help you remember who sent you what, in the case that something gets put away in a closet or basement before you send those thank you notes. The photos also help in the future should you need them for insurance purposes.

She then said to consider giving experiences to the bride and groom along with something themed to the experience. For example, gift a set of bowls along with a cooking class.

Lastly, she mentioned what to do when combining households. "If you are coming from two separate homes and don't feel like you really need anything," said Howard, "think about something you might like to have down the line, upgrading what you have or even register for out-of-the-box ideas. Monthly wine or cheese club, paired with Crate and Barrel wine and cheese accessories or Tiffany stemware."