Frank Sinatra is that you?

We had a special guest with us in the studio for Music Monday. He was voted one of the all-time favorite acts of Las Vegas. In 2015 he won the Best Headliner, Best Live show, and Best Live Performance in Las Vegas. Now, he's bringing his show "Frank. The Man. The Music. starring Bob Anderson" to Detroit.

Anderson sang us a song from the show today and gave us a sneak peak at what people can expect to see. During his performances Anderson is accompanied on stage by a 32-piece orchestra.

The show is "Frank. The Man. The Music. starring Bob Anderson" at the Detroit Opera House Saturday, June 16. Tickets are on sale now.