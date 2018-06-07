Fresh recipes for National Dairy Month

June is National Dairy Month, a great time to try new and refreshing recipes for the summer. MyThy Huynh, from the food blog "Mighty in the Mitten," joined us in the studio to share some of her favorite recipes us. To try the recipes yourself, see the cooking instructions below.
Milk Bread Recipe
Ingredients:
- 540g (4 cup plus 2 Tbsp) bread flour
- 60g (1/2 cup) cake flour
- 10g (1 tbsp) instant yeast
- 30g (3-1/2 tbsp) dried milk powder
- 80g (1/2 cup minus 1-1/2 tbsp) caster sugar
- 1.5 tsp (8 gram) salt
- 1 large egg
- 250 ml (1 cup plus 2 tsp) milk
- 150 ml (1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp) whipping cream
Directions:
- Mix all the ingredients in the bowl of an electric stand-mixer. Add the yeast separate and away from salt and sugar to avoid dough dehydration.
- Knead until gluten is fully developed and the dough is elastic, smooth and pulls away from the sides of the mixing bowl. Cover with a damp towel and allow the dough to ferment until double in size, about 60 mins.
- Once doubled, punch down dough and divide into four equal portions. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes.
- Roll each dough piece out into rectangular 4” by 6” pan. Fold into thirds like an envelope and then roll into cylinder placing seam side down in 9” by 5” loaf pan. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Cover and let proof until doubled. Once proofed, brush shaped loaf with egg wash in preheated 350F oven for 30 mins or until golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and transfer onto a wire rack. Let cool completely before slicing. Enjoy with butter, as grilled cheese sandwich or French toast!
No Churn Vietnamese Coffee Ice cream
Ingredients:
- 1 can condensed milk (14 oz)
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup Trung Nguyen or Cafe du Monde coffee grounds
- ¼ tsp salt
Optional: Chocolate chips, nuts
Directions:
- In a small bowl or jar, combine coffee grounds and water. Stir to moisten, then cover and let stand at room temperature for six to eight hours, or overnight. Strain through a coffee filter, discarding grounds and reserving ¼ cup of coffee.
- To make ice cream, pour two cups of heavy cream into standing mixer. Whisk until it stiffens then set it aside.
- In separate bowl, combine coffee with condensed milk.
- Now take your bowl of heavy whipped cream and pour in the coffee mixture. Fold until it is evenly mixed with the whipped cream.
- Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container. Cover with plastic wrap and put in the freezer for at least four to six hours and serve.
Add in some toppings, chocolate chips or macadamia nuts and enjoy for the summer!
To get more recipe ideas, visit their website https://www.milkmeansmore.org/.