Fresh recipes for National Dairy Month

In a small bowl or jar, combine coffee grounds and water. Stir to moisten, then cover and let stand at room temperature for six to eight hours, or overnight. Strain through a coffee filter, discarding grounds and reserving ¼ cup of coffee.

To make ice cream, pour two cups of heavy cream into standing mixer. Whisk until it stiffens then set it aside.

Now take your bowl of heavy whipped cream and pour in the coffee mixture. Fold until it is evenly mixed with the whipped cream.

