Live In The D

Frog Fitness can get you moving!

Getting bored with your workout routine is bound to happen. It's possible that the whole idea of working out seems dull, but fitness expert Jody Trierweiler brought a piece of equipment into our studio that is anything but boring.

The Frog by Frog Fitness is a new, fun way to get a full-body workout. Even NFL and NBA teams use it. Trierweiler showed us a variety of workouts on the Frog and how it can be used to move across the studio floor, something even our Jason Carr could do!

The Frog retails at $1,495 and can be ordered on the Frog Fitness website.       