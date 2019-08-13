Bringing the community together through art and history

This article is sponsored by Wayne County Community College District.

Have you seen the murals on Dequindre Road between the Davison Freeway and 6 Mile Road? The murals are called "The Village".

This started as just an idea from Rev. Louis Forsythe, II from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Now, the Village highlights your favorite historical places and brands in Detroit. Shirley Burch, the police commissioner of District 3, brought artists and community leaders together to create something for generations to come to enjoy and learn the history of the city.

The group is looking forward to creating more murals reaching across the Detroit border into Highland Park.

