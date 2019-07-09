Fruit on the grill? Here's 3 ways to make your summer fruit savory!

Summer is here and that means sun, fun, outdoor cookouts, and scrumptious summer fruit! So while you head to the market to enjoy your favorite fruits of the season, we wanted to show you some different ways to cook them up, besides the traditional fruit salad.

Personal Chef, caterer and Sous Chef at the Great Lakes Culinary Center, Shanel Dewalt shared some of her ideas on how to use summer fruits in your savory meals. Here are her suggestions.

1) Put your fruit on the grill. A great way to mix up your summer fruit game is to put it on the grill. Dewalt mentioned peaches go great on the grill with some olive oil, basil, salt, and pepper. The trick is to make sure the grill is very hot so you get those nice grill marks. You can later add it to some flatbread with some cheese, bake it in the oven, and top it with some fresh basil and balsamic vinegar for a delicious summer appetizer.

2) Make it into a vinaigrette. Add some fruit to olive oil and a vinegar of your choice to make your own vinaigrette. Dewalt made up a mango vinaigrette to go with her Caribbean salad. Her recipe includes fresh mangos, honey, lime juice, olive oil, dijon mustard, garlic clove, and cumin all mixed up in a blender. Plus you can always add some fruit to your salad.

3) Add it to your salsa. Another great way to use summer fruit is to mix it in with your salsas. Some fruits can be a great replacement for the tomatoes in salsa. Dewalt made a mango and avocado salsa to top her blacken walleye and rice dish. She also used a pineapple salsa to top her seared salmon dish.

The major trick to use summer fruit in your savory meals is to keep it simple. "Just let the fruit shine through," said Dewalt.

