Fun and affordable activities to do as a family on Valentine's Day

We're always looking a romantic way to spend Valentine's Day, but sometimes it becomes a family event when you have kids. Our Kila Peeples found a few fun and affordable ways to enjoy Valentine's Day as a family.

First is something that's fun for all ages: taking a tour of the Morley Chocolate factory in Clinton Township, which makes the Michigan classic, Sanders Chocolates. It's like going to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, plus it's in Metro Detroit and it's free. The tour starts with a movie highlighting the awesome history of the company, and them you can watch hundreds of thousands of pieces of candy be made.

Pop + Offworld in Detroit's Cadillac Square is a good place to celebrate Valentine's Day with older kids. Located above Checkers Bar, it's a great place to snag some pizza and play video arcade games. The pizza is affordable. You can even buy them by the slice and it's a cool way to show your kids that you can beat them at certain video games.

If you want to do something completely different, Pretty Pony Pastures in Davisburg is hosting their monthly Pet a Pony event. Your child can get up close and personal with a pony, help groom it, prepare its saddle and take a ride on it. The parents are also involved because they guide the horse while the child rides. The cost is $18 and the child has to be between 4 and 12 years old.