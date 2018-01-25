Fun Events For The Weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend? Here are a few fun events you should check out! Our friend Rich Rice the founder of event planning company, Detroit by Design, is back to tell us everything that's happening around the D!

1. Ann Arbor Folk Festival

- Friday, January 26th through Saturday, January 27th at Hill Auditorium

-More than a dozen artists over 2 days!

-Benefits "The Ark"

-Tickets start at $42

2. The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe

-Friday January 26th & Saturday January 27th - Jason Marsalis a drummer and vibraphonist (kind of like a xylophone) is preforming

-He is the son of Ellis Marsalis and the brother of Wynton, and Branford Marsalis

-Reservations are recommended

-For more information go to http://www.dirtydogjazz.com/

3. Bocce With The Brothers

-Friday, January 26th at Villa Pena in Sterling Heights

-All proceeds go to The Capuchins

-$50 a ticket which includes dinner and entertainment

4. "On Vacation" exhibit

-Opening night reception Friday night from 6pm to 8pm

-College for Creative Studies

-Exhibit runs through March third

5. Monica Blaire performance

-N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

-Sunday @ 7pm, Doors @ 6pm

-$20 in advance, $30 at the door

For everything happening around the D you can always check out our Live Guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide#/