Fun family getaways in Lansing

School's out and if you're looking for something fun to do with the kids, like a quick and easy getaway, we've got some great ideas thanks to Tracy Padot and our friends at the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There is a lot to do in the Lansing area all summer long and it is just a short drive from Detroit to Lansing for a weekend getaway. Paddot shared a few attractions with us in studio. First, the Lansing Lugnuts Minor League Baseball games are a great way to combined the love for sports and family time. Lawn seats start at just $8 and a fun game to watch with the family. During the game there are inflatables and other things to do for the little ones!

Keep the learning going throughout the summer at Impression 5 Science Center. It is for all ages and there will be a new Dinosaur exhibit starting July 14th.

This putting course is one that you haven't seen before. Little Hawk putting course is one of three in the state of Michigan. This course is for everyone and a great way for parents to introduce their children to golf.

Many families with children on the autism spectrum are sometimes reluctant to travel. There is a sensory performance at the Wharton Center of The Disney's "The Lion King". Anyone who is on the spectrum, or who has any kind of narrow diverse challenge, is encourage to come to come to the show during your getaway.

There are fabulous hotels throughout the region. To start planning your getaway, find out more about the attractions and things to do in Lansing, click here .

