Fun filled weekend in the D

It's Thursday, so that means it's time to take a look at what is happening around Detroit this weekend thanks to our friends, your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Rich Rice, founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, told us what is happing in the D.

The first event Rice mentioned is the Palmer Park Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday. It's the only large outdoor juried art fair within the city limits of Detroit. Admission and parking are free.

The second event is for all wine lovers. You can head down to Vino Ventures at Michigan by the Bottle Tasting Room, in Royal Oak. This is a month-long series that kicks off this weekend. The manager of Michigan by the Bottle Tasting Room will hold sessions every Sunday where he will explain wines through a Michigan lens. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

The third event this weekend is for all treasure hunters the Edison Street Sale. Eight streets around the historic Ford homes district will be hosting dozens of sales and neighborhood fundraisers. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The fourth event Rich mentioned, is for anyone who needs a good laugh. The second annual Detroit Women of Comedy Festival starts Thursday night and runs through Sunday. It is happening at the Planet Ant Theater in Hamtramack and tickets start at $10.

Lastly, the Detroit Historical Society is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Detroit's all black baseball team, the Detroit Stars. There will be activities and the presentation of the Negro Leagues Film, "Only the Ball was White." This event is happening Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum.

