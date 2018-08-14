Fun, healthy programs at Eastern Market in Detroit

When you hear Eastern Market, you think food. There's plenty of that as well, but there are also fun events going on and they are free!

Tuesday Markets at Eastern Market are a kind of a scaled down version of the Saturday Market but with a few bonuses.

Our Kila Peeples was live from Eastern Market to check out how officials here have teamed up with the National Kidney Foundation to help get kids moving.

Some of the activities include jumping rope, hula hooping (which Kila tried) and working out with Reggie, the Broccoli Superhero.