Fun last-minute gifts for everyone

Christmas is just over a week away and if you are still looking for that last-minute gift that is fun, exciting and perfect for everyone on your list then our friends at Microsoft have got you covered. Alante Johnson, from the Microsoft store at Somerset in Troy, joined us in the studio to tell us what the store has to offer for those procrastinating shoppers.

First, there is the "Overcompensator," who waits until the last minute but loves to pick up those big-ticket items. For that type of shopper, Microsoft has the Surface Laptop 2. The "Illusionist" is the shoppers who "leaves" a present at home or left it in the car, but actually purchases the gift on the way to a holiday party. For those shoppers, Johnson showed us the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker, which is perfect for any home.

Next, Johnson talked about the "Card Dealer," which is self-explanatory. Microsoft has an Xbox Game Pass, which offers 200 games for a low monthly price of $9.99. The pass goes along great with the Xbox 1X. For the "Shameless Staller" shopper who waits until the last minute, there is the Surface Go. Johnson said the Surface Go is the most portable Surface, calling it the perfect gift for those who need to get work done or binge watch your favorite shows. Finally, there is the "Present Perfectionist" who waits until the last minute because the gift has to be absolutely right. For those Harry Potter fans in your life, Microsoft offers the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit. This kit makes it fun to learn about coding and is perfect for Harry Potter fans.

Based on a survey from Microsoft Store there are different kinds of last-minute shoppers:

-While many say they don’t like to give gift cards, 62 percent of last-minute shopper end up buying a gift card anyway

-57 percent claim the gift is “in the mail” or was “left at home”

-47 percent of last-minute shoppers have no shame in their tardy shopping game and count on their family to love and accept them anyway

You can shop the Microsoft store at Somerset in Troy, or online. For more information on the Microsoft store and to shop online, visit the website www.microsoft.com.