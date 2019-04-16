Creative ways to dye Easter eggs with household items

One of the best parts of celebrating Easter is creating colorful decorations by dyeing hard-boiled eggs. Normally, we use the old school color tabs that you drop in water but we have a couple of fun, new ways to make bright, beautifully colored eggs.

First, you take, cooled or room temperature hard-boiled eggs and submerge them in white vinegar. While the eggs soak for 5 to 10 minutes, put whipped cream or shaving foam - it has to be foam, not the gel- in a muffin tin or small bowl. Take gel food coloring, (regular food coloring work as well. To get a brighter color, use gel) and place dollops of it all around the cream or foam. With a toothpick, swirl the food coloring in the cream creating a nice pattern.

Next, take the eggs out of the vinegar, and dry them off with paper towel. Then, dunk the eggs in the cream or foam and turn them around so they're completely covered. Place colored eggs in another section of the muffin tin or on a flat surface. Wait up to five minutes, or overnight for darker colors; then wipe or rinse the cream or foam off the eggs.

The only edible eggs are the ones dyed with whipped cream, Do not eat eggs dyed with shaving cream.