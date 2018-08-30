Fun weekend getaways for the fall season in the Lansing area

Summer is drawing to a close but that doesn't mean it's the end to fun weekend getaways. The fall season is a beautiful time of year in Michigan to take a mini-vacation.

Tracy Padot is with our friends at the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau and has great suggestions to enjoy the area. Padot says the quintessential experience is heading to Uncle John's Cider Mill & Fruit House Winery, which offers apple and pumpkin picking, cider, donuts, corn mazes, wagon rides and wine and hard cider tastings for the adults.

For the more adventurous, go to Sundance riding Stables for family horseback rides. People who enjoy getting out on Michigan's rivers can rent canoes, kayaks or stand-up paddle boards and float along the Grand River with River Town Adventures. They can also ride the Michigan Princess Riverboat and enjoy lunch and dinner cruises. The Makers & Shakers craft beer, wine and spirits trail offers over 21 breweries, wineries and distilleries to check out.

For more information and to plan your trip visit the website lansing.org.