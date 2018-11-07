How you can have fun with family & friends in Frankenmuth

The holidays are arriving and so will family and friends. If you're looking for a fun family getaway, Frankenmuth has it all. Our friends Jamie Furbush and Christie Bierlein, with the Frankenmuth Visitors Bureau, joined us in the studio this morning to give us some ideas for enjoying the town throughout the holiday season.

They brought cupcakes from The Sugar High bakery and gift boxes from Zak and Mac's Candy House. Frankenmuth Brewery also released their Christmas Town Ale, which has cinnamon, nutmeg and more spices.

When it comes to restaurants, they have their famous chicken dinners at Zehnders at the Bavarian Inn. Jamie Furbush says it's a great time of year for families to gather around the table and reconnect. Frankenmuth's holiday decorations will be up by next week. Also, to help you get into the holiday spirit, you can get customized ornaments at Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. It takes about an hour to get it customized.

Frankenmuth is a 90 minute drive from Detroit. To make your plans to visit Frankenmuth and see all there is to do, visit their website, https://www.frankenmuth.org/.