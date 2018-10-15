Get a brighter smile in minutes with Power Swabs

If you're looking for a way to appear younger, healthier and feel more confident you may consider starting with your smile, especially if your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine or smoking. Angie Winegar is a lifestyle expert and joined us in the studio on behalf of our friends at Power Swabs to tell us how you can have whiter teeth in five minutes.

Power Swabs is a revolutionary product clinically shown to whiten your teeth an average of two shades brighter in just five minutes and six shades brighter in seven days. Here's how it works: It's a two-swab system. Take the first swab, called the stain-out, and swab it on your teeth. It should take the stain off your teeth and also helps with tooth sensitivity. The second swab is the whitener and it only takes five minutes to use and it should last you six months.

Winegar showed us some testimonies of people who actually have used Power Swabs. One woman said that using Power Swabs has made a difference for her. People have asked her what she does to whiten her teeth? And she is proud to say she uses Power Swabs! Another person said that they used to use power strips to whiten their teeth and it made their teeth sensitive. He said once he used Power Swabs there was zero sensitivity.

Winegar says a whiter and brighter smile can make you look up to 13 years younger. If you would like to try Power Swabs yourself, they have a special offer of 40 percent off the regular retail price with free shipping. To order go to their website https://powerswabs.com/ or call (800) 204-1094.