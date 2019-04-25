Get a dinner deal in Grosse Pointe during Restaurant Week

Looking for a deal on dinner at more than a dozen restaurants? Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend and owners from one of the participating restaurants joined Tati Amare in the studio to highlight the event.

Tony Dao and Candice Loon are the owners of Koi Nu Asian restaurant. "We do Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese food, but we're more known for our sushi," said Dao. "We have very good sushi chefs." Dao said it took him a year to build up the restaurant which was a labor of love.

Loon and Dao displayed several food items, including their Love Roll, which has a torched spicy mayo on top. They also had poke salda, curry noodles, pork katsu with togarashi slaw, and bao buns.

Loon said she and Dao enjoy Restaurant Week because they get to give people deals at the restaurant which allows customers to try their food at a lower price. "They get to check out the restaurant, which they may not have done before," said Loon.

You can find more information about Koi Nu Asian and the other restaurants participating in Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week by searching online.