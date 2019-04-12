Get a great burger at this family owned retro diner!

We're entering into burger season with the weather warming up, but where can you go to get a good burger if it is still a bit too cold to grill one up at home? We found a great burger joint in Eastpointe that is delivering a classic burger with some 1950s retro vibes, Spagburger.

The quaint diner was bustling with people and everyone was talking about the food.

"Great burgers, really good milkshakes," said one customer.

"The chicken sandwich was absolutely spectacular!" said another.

"The hamburger is heaven made," added another patron.

Behind the grill of this bustling joint, cranking out burger after burger, is the owner, Andrew Spagnuolo, and you could say the food industry is in his blood.

"I really just like feeding other people. When people eat the food and they ask me, 'how did you do that?' and... 'this tastes so good' and that good stuff, it makes me feel good," said Spagnuolo.

He is the third generation of Spagnuolo's to own a restaurant in that location. His grandfather first opened up Andy's Place, his father re-opened it as the Eastpointe Grill, and now it is Andrew's turn with his concept, Spagburger.

The restaurant looks retro with its red swivel chairs by a long bar and vintage booths from one of Andrew's grandfather's old restaurants. Old movie posters hung on the wall help complete the look.

A variety of burgers from a simple, classic Spagburger, to the new, inventive samurai burger grace the Spagburger menu. They are also known for their eye-catching shakes and hand-cut fries which they occasionally smother in stuffing and gravy.

Spagburger is located at 17275 E 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe, Michigan.

