Climb on a bike to get a Detroit history with Motor City Brew Tours

Everyone knows Detroit is the Motor City but there's a different way to roll through the city and learn a little bit of its history.

Motor City Brew Tours will take you to school only your classroom is a bike and if you complete the course, you get something better than a gold star,you finish at a brewery and you're rewarded with beer.

The tour is about 10 to 13 miles long and the guides unravel a ton facts about Detroit. "We talk about prohibition history, automotive and different neighborhood history like Corktown, Mexican town and southwest Detroit," said Stephen Johnson, owner of Motor City Brew Tours.

Motor City Brew Tours has bike as well as bus and walking tours throughout the summer and even into the fall.

Bike tours run about $10 to $35 and almost always start at one of the bars in the midtown area.

