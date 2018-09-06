Get a look at what's happening around the D this weekend!

On Live In The D we took a look at some of the events that are happening around Detroit this weekend. AJ Williams, the City, Life & Style editor with the Michigan Chronicle joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr.

For the 40th year, Dally in the Alley will be taking place in the Cass Corridor. It is an outside festival that is open to the public and includes, music, art, food, a kid's fair and much more. This free event will feature 30 different musical acts.

Dog owners will have a chance to head to the waterpark this weekend and they will actually be able to bring their pets! Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights as well as Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford will be hosting this pooch party. Guests must have proof that their dogs are up to date on shots and you will have to register at the entrance.

The circus is also coming to town! The Universoul Circus will set up under the big top at Chene Park. The company is celebrating their 25th year of high flying fun! The circus will be in Detroit until the end of the month.

The Plymouth Fall Festival gets underway this Friday. The event features a pet show, a car show, a taste fest, a spaghetti dinner and much of your other standard festival fare. The event is in downtown Plymouth and runs through Sunday.