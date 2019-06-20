Get a taste of fine art and fine Michigan wine

Bottle of red or bottle of white? Try them both this weekend at the Fine Art Fine Wine Fair in St. Mary's Orchard Lake. Michigan wines will be featured at the event from Mackinaw Winery Trail in Petoskey. The owner of the winery, Laurie Stabile joined us this morning to preview some of the wines. She brought in four exclusive wines people can people can purchase at the fair this weekend. "We're doing a release at the show for this area of these wines," Stabile said.

The Mackinac Winery Trail has been in the wine business for 15 years. The company also brews beer and cider. Stabile said, "We have 50 different wines, 30 different beers and 30 different ciders." The Marquette, Marquette Rose, Dry Riesling and Lake Harvest Riesling are the new wines that will be featured at the show. There will also be other wines there to try.

The Director of the fair, Karyn Stetz, was also on the show this morning. She stopped by to tell us what to expect at the event. Stetz said, "We have almost 100 artists, about half from Michigan all over the state and then the other half from different surrounding states, even some from Oregon."

General admission is $5 and kids are free. There will also be food and live acoustic music!