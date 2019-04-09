Work out at one of Metro Detroit's fitness playgrounds at The Edge Fitness Clubs

Remember how much fun you had at the playground when you were a kid? There are several new "fitness playgrounds" coming to metro Detroit. Laura Altieri with our partners at The Edge Fitness Clubs joined Tati Amare to discuss the new playgrounds and how The Edge Fitness Club can help you reach your goals.

Altieri said there are many options at the 'playground'from which to choose from. There's a turf area with sprint lanes; a "fitness cinema" where you can watch an entire movie, and instead of a theater seat, there's cardio equipment. An area where many of the group classes are held including zumba, body pump, and yoga. All locations have state-of-the-art equipment, a large free weight area, and a studio dedicated to spin classes. Altieri also said there's a kids zone where the little ones can enjoy their own playground while the parents work out.

Kila Peeples and Michelle Oliver joined Amare and Altieri to show some of the workout options available at The Edge Fitness Club, including working out with resistance bands. The Edge Fitness Club will open its first location in Farmington Hills this summer, and the Rochester Hills location will open in the fall, followed by locations in Westland and Sterling Heights, with a total of 15 -20 locations in metro Detroit.

To learn more about The Edge Fitness Club classes, training, memberships and locations, visit theedgedetroit.com.

You'll be able to click on the location nearest to you and see all of the amenities it offers and more. Then join Altieri after the show on our Local 4 Facebook page for more on The Edge Fitness Clubs.

This segment was sponsored by The Edge Fitness Club