Get fit by channeling your inner child

Remember what it was like to be a kid rolling and tumbling in the fresh spring grass? That kind of exercise is more than child's play. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler stopped by to show how channeling your inner child can be a fun way to get fit.

Jody wants to encourage adults to exercise outside and tumble. "Adults don't do front rolls and somersaults anymore," she said. "They don't skip around, they don't run excitedly from place to place."

Some adults may fear trying these moves because they are worried they might hurt themselves. Jody offered some tips to ensure your safety while doing these exercises. Jody said to warm up first and stretch a little bit. Then, she demonstrated a warm-up exercise called the roll-up.

The No.1 thing to remember if you decide to try these moves is to have fun!

