Get free advice for insurance bills

One of the most confusing and frustrating dilemmas for just about everyone is dealing with insurance bills. Many people may actually pay thousands of dollars more than necessary. But there is help to sort it out for folks in Michigan...and it is free!

Joined by Amy Milu, a health insurance resource specialist with our friends at the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, also known as DIFS. The Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) regulates insurance companies and financial institutions that are doing business here in the state.

Tati and Amy took us through a couple real life examples of what people experience with their insurance companies and showed how DIFS can help save you money.

For more information call 877-999-6442 and for more information on all that The Department of Insurance and Financial Services offer and how their free service might be able to help you, visit their website http://www.michigan.gov/difs/