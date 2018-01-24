Get Inspired At The Novi Home Show

Looking for some inspiration and new ideas to spiff up your home inside and out? Then plan on heading over to the suburban collection showplace and check out our friends at The Novi Home Show!

Amanda Preston from IKEA joined us in studio to talk about one of the great solutions that you'll see at the show to update your home and get organized.

Preston brought in some amazing closet ideas and gave us the steps to help you get started with getting organized!

How much space do you have in your room? Take inventory of what you have Start from top down (things you don't need to use all the time can be stored away)

The Novi Home Show starts Thursday, January 25th and runs through Sunday, January 28th at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and kids 12 and under are free!

You can pick up coupons for a dollar off admission at their website here: http://www.novihomeshow.com