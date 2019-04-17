Get interior design advice for free with La-Z-Boy

Spring is the season of new beginnings, so why not update your home with something new? Our friends at La-Z-Boy can help you get the style and comfort you want, along with free expert advice from the design team. Kelly Chase and Emily Cuozzo from La-Z-Boy, joined Jason Carr to discuss how potential customers can use this free service.

Chase said La-Z-Boy has expanded its look, whether you like a classic look, something comfortably casual or a modern design. The design team will work closely with you to uncover which look suits your style and your home. La-Z-Boy can help you find anything from tables, rugs and accessories, even assist with layouts for certain rooms. The company has accessories that will perfectly accentuate your home; floor lamps, table lamps in all styles and colors.

The team, or comfort selectors, will find out what you are looking for. They find out what kind of accessories, color schemes and furniture will make your home perfect. This weekend, get 30% off for the Super Saturday Sale.

To find the La-Z-Boy store nearest to you and to see all of their offers, including a free design consultation, visit the website www.la-z-boy.com/detroit.

This segement was sponsored by La-Z-Boy.