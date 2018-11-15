Get into the holiday spirit around the D this weekend

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, there's plenty happening around the D this weekend to welcome in the season.

Rich Rice, founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design, joined Live in the D once again for a look at events happening around the D this weekend.

There is a big event downtown that brings thousands into the city. Detroit's Christmas tree lighting starts Friday night at 5 p.m. There will be several performances, including one by Cece Winans. The ice rink will be open and there will be food and beverages for sale. There will be carriage rides and you can jump on free shuttles that will take you between Beacon Park and Campus Martius.

Another holiday tradition starts this weekend in Westland. It is the Wayne County Lightfest which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It will start Thursday at 6 p.m. with music, refreshments and fireworks. The entrance is on Merriman Road between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue and the cost is $5 per vehicle.

Things are lighting up in Northville tomorrow as well with the Holiday lighted parade and tree lighting. The parade, filled with Christmas lights starts at 6:30 p.m. on Cady Street and there will be free hot chocolate before and after the parade.

More lights are turning on at the Detroit Zoo. It's the Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo. It runs every weekend between now and Christmas and It will run the full week of Christmas. Tickets are $11-17.This event sells out quick so you'll want to make plans quick.

The Passport to the Arts event is Scene and Unseen in Highland Park. There will be multiple performances, art displays, food and drinks. It happens Friday night at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50.