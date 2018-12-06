Get into the holiday spirit this weekend with what's happening around the D

It's that time of the week to find out what's happening around the D this weekend!

AJ Williams, the city, life and style editor for the Michigan Chronicle, joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about the exciting events hitting Detroit this weekend.

There will be a shopping event over in Eastern Market. It is the Merry Market at Detroit Mercantile Company. There will be more than 40 unique vendors featuring one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission is free and dogs are welcome. It runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any family who has a kid who's into the "Fortnite" craze may want to head to Beacon Park this weekend. There will be professional E-Sports players from the "Detroit Renegades" team hosting a free gaming experience. You can meet with some of the best video game players and get their autographs as well as win prizes. This happens this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Corktown is hosting their annual holiday gathering. It is called "Corktown Aglow." It happens Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have all kinds of family events, including the Pistons street team as well as face painting, a photo booth, shopping, food and drinks.

There is an event in Ann Arbor this weekend specifically for pets. Santa is welcoming pets to get a photo at Briarwood Mall. It will be happening from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. This is for pets under 75 pounds, and you must be able to clean up any mess your pet makes. The event is free but you'll have to pay for the photo.