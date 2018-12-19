Get into holidays by cooking with spirits

'Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry and, from time to time, we will have a little extra beer, wine or other spirits around the house. Julie Fromm, a registered dietitian with Henry Ford Health Systems showed Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio a few ways to kick-start a recipe with spirits.

When asked if all of the alcohol cooks out of the food, Fromm said no. She said it's all about time; the longer you cook, the less alcohol is left. It also depends on the vessel it is cooked in. If the top is off, more alcohol is burned off. If the top is on or has a topping on it, less cooks out.

Cooking with wine is great for deglazing, used to enhance flavor. Fromm used a Michigan white wine to de-glaze sauteed mushrooms and onions, making a pan sauce. Beer and beef are a perfect match when cooking. Dark beers and red meat make a great combination. Adding beer at the beginning of the recipe will bring out flavors and juiciness in the meat. It will also cook out a lot of the alcohol.

When it comes to desserts, classic combinations include Chambord, a raspberry liqueur that goes well with chocolate. Apples pair well with Cointreau which is an orange-flavored liqueur. Fromm said if you are going to cook with a spirit and you don't want the big bottle or to spend a lot of money, buy a mini or "airplane approved-sized" bottle. It's a less expensive option and you don't have a big bottle of something you don't drink a lot of taking up room in your pantry.