With an authentic Irish sound, this group is sure to get you in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day. They are the Codgers!

John Freedman, the lead singer, brought the band into the studio today to play for us. The other band members include Steve Cousins, Nick Mansfield, Jake Dimmick, and Jim Flynn.

You can see this band play on St. Patrick's Day at the Motor City Casino's Chromatic's Lounge from 5:15 to 9:15 pm.

To listen to more of their music, find them on ITunes or go to their website.