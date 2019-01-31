Get outside as things warm up for the weekend

Things are warming up for the weekend, so you'll want to get outside after the cabin fever of the last two days. A.J. Williams, the City. Life. and Style. editor with the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind http://singleblackchick.com/, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to share what's happening around the D this weekend.

Start the weekend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Since Black History Month starts in February, the museum is holding a special event to commemorate the newest stamp in the Black Heritage Collection. The stamp will honor tap dancer Gregory Hines. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the General Motors Theater at the Writght Museum. It's free and open to the public.

There's another event happening for Black History Month that Williams featured in the Michigan Chronicle -- Black History Dinner Series. Chef Maxcel Hardy is kicking off the dinner series Saturday, Feb. 2, at the River Bistro. Tickets are $50 per person. Limited to 30 dinner guests, this dinner will be held every Saturday in February. The series honors Hercules, who was the first chef of President George Washington.

In Mt. Clemens they have the annual Ice Carving Show. It will be happening downtown Feb. 1 through Feb. 3. You can see live ice carving demonstrations and elaborate displays throughout the town. There's also a lifesize "Candy Land" game, and the event is free!

To find all the events happening around the D this weekend, head to our Live Guide at https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide.