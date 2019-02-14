Get over the winter blues this weekend with these events in the D

We have great ways for you to get over those winter blues. Joined today by the City. Life. and Style. editor at the Michigan Chronicle's AJ Williams to tell viewers what fun activities they can get into this weekend.

The first event Williams dicussed was the Detroit Boat Show at Cobo Center. She said it start Saturday and runs through 24th of Feburary. "They will have life shark encounters and ski boats," said Williams. The tickets for this event will start as $13.

The next event is inspired by one of Netflix's movie The Bird Box based off of the book written by Josh Malerman. There will be a screening of the movie and Malerman will be there siging at the Senate Theatre in Detroit. He will talk about the book and the movie "And you can even get a book signed," said Williams. The prices start at $10 dollars for this cool event.

The third fun filled day is a celebration of the Lunar New Years celebration. "The Association of Chinese Americans is holding a special event at the Chinese Community Center in Madison Heights," said Williams. She said the event will also include New Year games, hand crafts, dancing and kung-fu demostrations. There will be chinese food available for purchase as well. You can experience this celebration this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. This is also free to the public.

The final event to look forward to is a band whom was actually live on the D before on Music Monday, the Daniels Band. The group will have a 10th anniversary show. The show will be this Saturday night at 8 p.m. and the tickets are on sale for $15 dollars.

If you want more information on what's happening in the D. Visit the website at www.allaboutannarbor.com