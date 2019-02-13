Get ready for a magical comedy experience with Jasen Magic

If you want a magical Valentine's Day experience filled with laughter and good Itailian food then check out magician and comedian Jasen Magic tomorrow at Genitti's in downtown Northville.

Jasen joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr today to give viewers an idea of what to expect tomorrow night. Magic has been practicing the art of magic for thirty years with more than13,000 live shows under his belt.

The first trick Magic did was the disappearing balloon. He blew up the balloon and made it vanish in his mouth in seconds. The next trick was a card trick which gave Jason and Tati the task of verbally choosing a card and seeing if he can make that card appear face up in a deck. That trick left our hosts speechless.

Tickets for this show are on sale now for $50 and the show includes a seven course meal.

If you want to know more about this event and how to get tickets to the show visit the website.

