Get ready for big time shopping and deals with BJ's Wholesale Club

This segment is sponsored by BJ's Wholesale Club.

Get ready to shop 'til you drop at a new discount superstore. BJ's Wholesale Club, an East coast-based store, is opening two locations in Metro Detroit: One in Madison Heights and one in Taylor. Not only are there great deals ahead for residents of the area, they plan to give back to the people in those communities as well. BJ's Charitable Foundation has partnered with DonorsChoose.org to donate $50,000 to fund classroom projects in Madison Heights and Taylor schools.

The donation will provide everything from paper products to cleaning supplies to the schools. It's BJ's Wholesale Club's way to introduce the company to the area and show its support for the people who live there. BJ's is the leading warehouse club on the east coast with over 200 stores and almost as many gas stations. Shoppers will be able to buy everything from clothes, electronics, groceries and more. The club is the only place that accepts regular coupons and BJ coupons.

There's a founding member deal going on right now: $55 to sign up and receive a $35 gift card and $75 in coupons. It runs through September. You can sign up at the two locations below or on line at bjs.com/michigan

BJ's Wholesale Club will open later in the fall. The locations are:

Madison Heights:

29101 John R Road, Madison Heights

Taylor:

21840 Eureka Road, Taylor