Get ready for family fun at Debuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Belleville

Nothing says fall like picking pumpkins and cool hay rides. It's a great way to get outside and hang out with family and friends and there's one place that has all that and a lot more. Kila Peeples went to see our friends at Debuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Belleville to explore the fun fall activities.

The family owned business offers 17 acres of fun activities, including enjoying fresh, hot donuts and cool, crisp cider, hay rides to the pumpkin patch and getting lost in one of the three corn mazes.

There are a couple of activities that accommodate people with special needs so everyone can be a part of the festivities. Between the giant slides and racing in pedal carts, DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is a great place to spend the day exploring with your family.